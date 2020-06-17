UM SRH Cardiovascular Diagnostic Centers Earn Echocardiography Reaccreditation by IAC

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Cardiovascular Diagnostic Centers at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton, at Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton and at Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown, have earned renewed Echocardiography Reaccreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). UM SRH has been accredited through the IAC since 1991.

According to Melissa Svehla, manager, Cardiovascular Services, “This accreditation is constantly monitored and reassessed. We are proud to have been a part of this program for the past 21 years.”

Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, followed closely by stroke, the fourth highest cause of death. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease — approximately one every 40 seconds.

“This accreditation takes dedication and a lot of work outside of normal hours,” says Dr. Bruce Helmly, Medical Director, Cardiology. “I am proud of the hard work and commitment of this team, and their constant vigilance in maintaining this accreditation.”

Several factors contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography: the training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.

This reaccreditation signifies that all five facilities have undergone an intensive application and review process and were found to be in compliance with published standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography.

IAC provides accreditation programs for vascular testing, echocardiography, nuclear/PET, MRI, diagnostic CT, dental CT, carotid stenting, vein treatment and management and cardiac electrophysiology. IAC accreditation programs are dedicated to ensuring quality patient care and promoting health care, and all support the mission of improving health care through accreditation.

