The Analysis of From and Fuller: COVID Leadership, Military Base Names, and Spy Poll on Monuments

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment.

Today the Spy commentators to discuss President Donald Trump’s leadership during the COVID- 19 crisis, the possible renaming of military bases that had honored confederate leaders, and the Spy’s poll on the future of Confederate statues in 21st century America.

This video is approximately thirteen minutes in length.