The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / News / News Homepage / The Analysis of From and Fuller: COVID Leadership, Military Base Names, and Spy Poll on Monuments

The Analysis of From and Fuller: COVID Leadership, Military Base Names, and Spy Poll on Monuments

by Leave a Comment

Share

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment.

Today the Spy commentators to discuss President Donald Trump’s leadership during the COVID- 19 crisis, the possible renaming of military bases that had honored confederate leaders, and the Spy’s poll on the future of Confederate  statues in 21st century America.

This video is approximately thirteen minutes in length.

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore