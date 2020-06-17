Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 17

Key points for today

• Kent County cases are at 192.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 62,969, an increase of 560 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,866 deaths, 15 were in the last 24 hours; another 130 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

Editor’s Note: Due to issues with the facility numbers reported weekly by the state, we will not be reporting those numbers at this time. We will resume reporting those numbers as soon as possible.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of patients currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 continues to drop. The downward trend began on May 28.

• There currently are 702 people hospitalized — 419 in acute care and 283 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 40 in the last 24 hours.

• The number of new cases and additional deaths per day also continues to decline.

Additional information

• Of the 15,594 patients tested on June 16, 4.46% tested positive for COVID-19; the 7-day average positivity rate was 5.81%.

• A total of 526,882 Marylanders have been tested for COVID-19. The state reports 378,374 total negative test results, including 11,558 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 62,969 cases, 10,309 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 4,596 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.