Get Out on the Water with CBMM this Summer

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering several kayak paddles this summer to help people get out of the house and on the water. Registration is required for all paddles, with a list of upcoming programs available at cbmm.org/paddles.

The first offering is scheduled for 5:30–7:30pm Thursday, June 25, when participants are invited to join CBMM’s President and avid paddler Kristen Greenaway for a relaxed evening paddling along the Miles River and up Long Haul Creek. During this paddle, which launches from the public boat ramp on W. Harbor Road in St. Michaels, participants will have a chance to learn how to paddle using Greenaway’s preferred Greenland paddle.

The cost for this paddle is $20 for those bringing their own kayak and $40 for those renting a kayak from CBMM, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members ($16 or $32). To learn more, visit cbmm.org/Greenawaypaddle.

Guided paddles are scheduled for both 9:30am–12:30pm Saturday, June 27, and 9am–1pm Sunday, July 26. On June 27, guests will launch from the Cummings Creek Public Landing and join CBMM staff for a paddle along Cummings Creek in Wittman, Md. Participants should dress accordingly, wear sunscreen, and bring water and any snacks they may need. The cost for this paddle is $30 for those bringing their own kayak and $50 for those renting a kayak from CBMM, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members ($24 or $40).

On July 26, CBMM staff will lead a kayak paddle along San Domingo Creek that launches from E. Chew Street in St. Michaels, Md. The cost for this paddle is $40 for those bringing their own kayak and $65 for those renting a kayak from CBMM, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members ($32 or $52).

An additional paddle is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9:30am–1:30pm, launching from the Bellevue boat ramp by the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry. Participants will paddle along the Tred Avon River, stopping to cool off with an ice-cream tasting from Scottish Highland Creamery. The cost for this paddle is $40 for those bringing their own kayak and $65 for those renting a kayak from CBMM, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members ($32 or $52) Tastings are included with the cost of registration.

For each of these paddles, participants are required to wear and provide their own PFDs whether renting one of CBMM’s kayaks or using their own. Facial coverings are required upon exiting your vehicle and while launching and hauling out kayaks. Once out on the water — while keeping a safe distance from fellow paddlers — coverings can be removed but are once again required upon haul out. Hand sanitizer will be provided for the onset and close of each excursion. Participation is limited for all programs, and anyone age 16 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. All paddles are good for both the beginner and intermediate paddler.

To register for any of the paddles and learn about upcoming on-the-water excursions, visit cbmm.org/paddles. Discounts for each are offered to CBMM members, who play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibits, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world, including access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.