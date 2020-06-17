If you have a gardening dilemma or gardening questions join the Garden Hoes (Podcast) on their second installment of “Ask the Garden Hoes,” on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 11 am until 12 pm. This live webinar will address real-life gardening questions with a Q&A for participants. Feel free to submit your questions and photos ahead of time online: https://forms.gle/NJaYXxRdaqUYZkmn6 This program is free and open to the public, but registration required: https://go.umd.edu/askgardenhoes

The Garden Hoes Podcast is a monthly podcast where we help you get down and dirty in your garden, with timely gardening tips, information about native plants, and more! The Garden Hoes Podcast is brought to you by the University of Maryland Extension. Hosts are Mikaela Boley- Senior Agent Associate (Talbot County) for Horticulture, Rachel Rhodes- Agent Associate for Horticulture (Queen Anne’s County), and Emily Zobel-Senior Agent Associate for Agriculture (Dorchester County). University of Maryland Extension programs are open to all. To listen to the podcast visit https://www.buzzsprout.com/687509 or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GardenHoesPodcast/

