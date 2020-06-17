American Legion Post 246 Offers a New Home to FarmersWagon.org

The attending members of the C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 unanimously approved the opening of the hall and kitchen area to the local non-profit organization during their regular monthly meeting on Friday, June 12. The C. Henry Price II American Legion Post 246 mentioned the decision in a Facebook post adding, “We are proud to offer our Post facilities as the sorting, packaging, and distribution point for this effort.” FarmersWagon.org will begin staging, fulfilling, and delivering, food bags for the Feed the Elderly Initiative from Post 246 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10 AM.

About FarmersWagon.org

FarmersWagon.org is a non-profit organization that works to ensure access to fresh locally sourced food via an online farm-to-door market that offers products from local food producers delivered directly to your door. The volunteer-based project started following the initial closure of the Chestertown Farmers Market by Mayor Chris Cerino and the Town Council in March 2020. The project’s mission is funded by retail sales, with 70% of the online market’s NET profits committed to providing care packages for local households.