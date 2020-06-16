The Talbot Boys Conversation (Redux): NAACP & County Council Begin the Dialogue

Editor’s Note. On July 30 of 2015, the Spy published the first public conversation between the local NAACP chapter and the Talbot County Council on the organization’s request that the Talbot Boys memorial be removed from the courthouse green. We recorded it with only minor edits to give our readers the full range of views expressed that afternoon.

With civility and calm voices, the leadership of the NAACP of Talbot County met with four out of five Talbot County Council members late yesterday afternoon to discuss the future of the Talbot Boys statue. The memorial on the County’s courthouse lawn commemorates local Confederate soldiers who had lost their lives during the Civil War.

While mutual respect was observed throughout the meeting, there were a few tense moments as the conversation turned to the role played by the statue of Frederick Douglass, the famed native son of Talbot County and abolitionist, located less than a hundred feet from the Talbot Boys display.

Given the depth and complexity of this issue, the Spy has shared most of the meeting’s highlights of the lengthy discussion. The public conversation will be continued with a open community meeting on September 9th. The Spy will publish venue and time when it becomes available.

This video is approximately 35 minutes in length