July 2020 Sky-Watch

A full planetary lineup for sky-watchers begins in July and extends well into the fall, allowing us plenty of opportunities for really good views of the planets. On July 1st, as a gibbous Moon appears in our southeastern sky as night falls, Antares, the brightest star in Scorpius, will be seen just to the left of the Moon by 10:00 pm. Over due east, Jupiter and Saturn will rise close to each other among the stars of Sagittarius an hour after sunset.

Both Jupiter and Saturn reach opposition in July; Jupiter on July 14th and Saturn on July 20th. Opposition means that the planets appear opposite the Sun in the sky as seen from Earth. The planets rise in the east as the Sun sets in the west, making each of them visible all night. They set in the west as the Sun rises in the east.

When a planet is at opposition it is as close to Earth as they get in all of 2020. This translates to maximum brightness, and when seen through a telescope, maximum size. Watching both Jupiter and Saturn through July and into the fall will be a rare treat for all sky-watchers with or without telescopes or binoculars.

Jupiter is up first and far brighter than Saturn, at magnitude –2.8. A wealth of atmosphere details will be seen with telescopes and binoculars will show its 4 brightest moons around it. Saturn is just a few degrees left of Jupiter at magnitude –0.1. Telescopes reveal atmosphere details on Saturn too; and of course, its brilliant rings. Saturn’s polar axis tilts 21 degrees towards us this year, revealing the top of the ring system. These include the outer main A ring; the fainter central B ring, and the dusky inner C ring. Telescopes will also show 5 to 6 Saturn moons as tiny jewels of light near the planet.

Mars continues to brighten this month to magnitude –0.5 heading toward its own opposition on October 13th. By the end of the month it will have brightened to –1.1 magnitude as the distance between us and Mars decreases. By July 31st Mars will rise just after 11 pm so it remains a planet to see in the early morning before dawn in the southeast sky.

Venus also may be seen in the morning before dawn at magnitude –4.7. It will be hard to miss. A waning crescent Moon will be seen near Venus on the mornings of July 16th and 17th. Between July 23rd and July 31st also look for Mercury low in the eastern sky and hour before dawn. Mercury will be below and left of Venus on the the mornings of July 29th to July 31st.

July will be a great month to find several planets at their very best so get out to see them! Full Moon for July is on the 5th.