Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 15

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kent County remains at 193.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 62,032, an increase of 331 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,817 deaths, 6 were in the last 24 hours; another 130 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

Editor’s Note: Due to issues with the facility numbers reported weekly by the state, we will not be reporting those numbers at this time. We will resume reporting those numbers as soon as possible.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of patients currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 continues to drop. The downward trend began on May 28.

• There currently are 745 people hospitalized — 453 in acute care and 292 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 6 in the last 24 hours.

• Although the number patients in acute care increased by 15, those in ICU dropped by 21. The number of COVID-19 patients currently requiring ICU care dropped below 300 for the first time since April 6.

• The number of new cases and additional deaths per day also continues to decline.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• Of the 8,486 patients tested on June 14, 2.19% tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily rate of positives since the state began tabulating those numbers on March 23. The previous one-day low had been 5.83% on June 11; the high was 29.6% positive on April 15.

• With that one-day low, the 7-day average positivity rate dropped from 6.72% to 6.12%. The 7-day average has shown a general downward trend since April 17 when the peak was 26.92% positive.

• A total of 500,791 Marylanders have been tested for COVID-19. The state reports 359,076 total negative test results, including 5,468 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 62,032 cases, 10,222 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 4,567 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.