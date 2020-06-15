Chestertown Starts to Open Up

A cool, bright summer Saturday was a gift to Chestertown merchants as their doors continued to open cautiously from weeks of closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite masks and social distancing recommendations for Maryland’s Phase 2 slow opening, shoppers were eager to get “back into life.”

The Spy took a stroll through town to greet old friends and new. From the renovated and updated Stam Drug dishing out ice cream cones to the new Les Poissons Gallery on South Cross Street, boats being launched at the new marina, and umbrellaed tables outside restaurants awaiting evening diners, Chestertown is waking with caution, optimism and a streak of celebration.