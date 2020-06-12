Virtual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival to be on June 13

Saturday, June 13, will mark the 5th Annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival (CCBF), which will be held virtually this year with children’s authors reading live on Facebook from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Children’s author and CCBF founder Timothy Young remarked, “We couldn’t imagine cancelling the Festival, so we’re hosting it live on the Talbot County Free Library’s Facebook page. Now more than ever, children need opportunities to be engaged, and we’ve worked hard to put together an exciting program for families that will offer a full day of reading fun.”

Some of the authors on this year’s roster include Susan Montanari, Brian Wray, Syl Sobel, and Jennifer Swanson. Picture books for children up to age eight will be read from 9 a.m. until noon. Middle grade books for ages 8-12 will be read in the afternoon. For a complete listing of the authors reading visit chesapeakechildrensbookfestival.com/authors.

During the Book Festival, the Library will launch its 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Fun program. Children and teens will be encouraged to pre-register using Beanstack, an online platform for earning badges by reading which can be used to enter a grand prize drawing of $529 in a Maryland 529 College Savings Plan. Virtual Summer Reading Fun is designed for children ages birth – 18 and runs July 1 – August 31. A link to Beanstack can be found on the library’s website at tcfl.beanstack.org, with instructions for how to use the app.

In addition to the Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival and the 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Program, the Talbot County Free Library continues to offer a number of ongoing innovative virtual programs this spring for children and adults.

Tune in to Live Virtual Story Time with Ms. Laura and Ms. Amy on the library’s Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. in June, Tuesdays only in July and August. This is a fun activity for families with children up to age five.

Join Ms. Stav for Mindful Start Kids Yoga every Thursday at 10 a.m. for the months of July and August. Gallop through an imaginative journey that includes kid-friendly yoga poses, puppets, parachutes, sensory jars, social emotional learning, and relaxing rest time. Perfect for children up to age five.

Local children’s author Tim Young will continue to offer Creative Fun with Tim Young via the Library’s Facebook page Live on Wednesday, June 3 and 17, at 10:30 a.m. Recommended for ages eight and older.

Read Along With Me! Live every Wednesdays at 3 p.m. on the Library’s Facebook page. Ms. Laura will read a children’s chapter book. Recommended for children ages seven and older.

For more information about the Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival visit chesapeakechildrensbookfestival.com, call the Talbot County Free Library at 410-822-1626, or email askus@tcfl.org. For questions about the Library’s 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Fun, visit tcfl.beanstack.org or call or email the Library at 410-822-1626 or askus@tcfl.org.