Qlarant Provides Funds to Charitable Organizations to Transform Healthcare

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, recently awarded grants totaling $340,000 to 16 organizations in Maryland and Washington, DC supporting local healthcare-related quality improvement efforts.

Applications from 77 highly qualified organizations were reviewed. Sixteen organizations were awarded grants ranging from $5,000 to $40,000. “These projects cover a large geographic area and address a wide range of medical and social issues,” said Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, Chair of the Qlarant Foundation Board of Directors. “The efforts of these organizations greatly improve the lives of our most vulnerable populations.” Dr. Catherine Smoot-Haselnus, Chair of the Qlarant Board of Directors said, “Once again, it was very difficult to choose from such a highly qualified pool of applicants, especially given the impact of COVID 19 that has intensified the needs of these organizations. We are pleased to have the opportunity to support initiatives that improve the health of individuals and communities.”

Qlarant Foundation funded the following programs for 2020-21:

Bay Hundred Community Volunteers – Implement a program to build modular wheelchair ramps for Talbot County residents with functional disabilities.

Breast Care for Washington, DC – Increase access to mammography screenings for women at a fixed site as well as in the mobile mammography unit regardless of their ability to pay.

Calvary Women’s Services – Expansion of the Holistic Health Program to educate women on physical and mental health issues.

Camp Attaway, Inc. – Operation of a Therapeutic Summer Program to assist at-risk children manage their emotions and behaviors as well as teach parents skills to manage these behaviors.

Deep Roots, Inc. – Surviving to Thriving, a comprehensive employment program designed to make families self-sufficient with the ability to move back into the community.

Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc. – A Community Health Outreach Workers Program in Caroline and Dorchester counties designed to improve health care access and health status for marginalized and underserved residents.

Girls in the Game – After School Program in Baltimore City for elementary and middle school girls addressing such issues as health, body image, bullying, personal safety and diversity.

Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health, Inc. – Expansion of Project H.O.P.E. (Holistic Opportunities for Prevention and Education) across the Delmarva Peninsula. The program focuses on providing critical assistance to moms and their children needed to address trauma, mental illness and addiction.

Helping Up Mission, Inc. – Access to Health Insurance Services and Oral Health Care Program for men and women experiencing substance use disorders, poverty and homelessness in Baltimore City.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono – Child Advocacy Program provides free legal representation for families and caregivers to ensure protection of children who are impacted by the opioid crisis.

Miriam’s Kitchen – Social Service Program provides nutritious meals in a dining room setting for the homeless, with doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, social workers and lawyers on hand to break down barriers and improve access to care.

Shepherd’s Clinic, Inc. – Primary Care Opioid Treatment Program in Baltimore City provides psychotherapy services, case management resources and psychoeducation sessions to uninsured residents.

Talbot County Empty Bowls – An independent, totally volunteer grassroots organization whose fund raising efforts provide support to ten food pantries in Talbot County.

Ulman Foundation – Residential program for adolescent and young adult cancer patients and caregivers at the Ulman House, which reduces the financial burden of these patients and allows them greater access to high quality care.

University Legal Services, Inc. – Jail and Prison Advocacy Project advocates for access to health care, mental health care, and comprehensive reentry support for District of Columbia adults with psychiatric disabilities and co-occurring substance use disorders who have been recently incarcerated in DC and in Federal Bureau of Prison facilities.

University of Maryland Medical System Foundation, Inc. – Received the annual Goldgeier Award for the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital Breathmobile Program, which provides free treatment and specialty based preventive care to underserved children with asthma in Baltimore City.

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, is a national not-for-profit organization that provides grants to charitable and not-for-profit organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia toward projects that help improve the healthcare and human services for individuals and communities. Since 2006, Qlarant Foundation has awarded grants totaling $5.6 million to 80 organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia.