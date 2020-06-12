CBMM to Host Artist Talk with Jay Fleming

On Wednesday, June 17, join Chesapeake photographer Jay Fleming to explore the stories behind the images featured in the new virtual exhibition presented by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Island Life: Changing Culture, Changing Shorelines.

Through frequent visits to the islands and shorelines along the Bay, Fleming has documented how the changing environment is affecting the cultures and shorelines of inhabited and formerly inhabited offshore islands in the Chesapeake. To see the new exhibition in full, visit cbmmislandlife.org.

Hosted in Zoom, the virtual room will open at 5:15pm, and the program will begin at 5:30. A program link will be provided after registration. To register, visit cbmm.org/FlemingTalk.

The cost to attend this talk is $5 per person, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members ($4). Members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibits, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world, and have access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.