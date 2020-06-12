Caroline Foundation Accepting Grant Requests

The Caroline Foundation, in partnership with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, invites organizations that provide medical and/or health-related services to residents of Caroline County, Maryland to apply for FY2021 grant funding.

Applicants must be nonprofit corporations with IRS tax-exempt status, or government-related entities. Applications are online at http://www.mscf.org/caroline-foundation. The deadline for submission of FY2021 grant applications is July 1, 2020.

Grant decisions and distributions will be made in October 2020. The Caroline Foundation retains the right to accept or reject applications, suggest changes, and support grant requests in full, in part, or not at all.

Organizations that would like additional information about The Caroline Foundation’s grants process should contact Buck Duncan or Robbin Hill at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, 410-820-8175 or info@mscf.org.