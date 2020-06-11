Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 11

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kent County dropped by 1 to 188. (The numbers reported daily by the state are preliminary statistics and may be corrected by later reporting.)

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 60,197, an increase of 732 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,750 deaths, 31 were in the last 24 hours; another 125 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies within among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths due to the reliance on death certificate information on county of residence for the total deaths reported by the state.

Key metrics

• There currently are 902 people hospitalized — 544 in acute care and 358 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 53 in the last 24 hours.

• Although the number of new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours was 732, up from 561 the day before, the 7-day average for the number of new cases per day and additional deaths per day continues to decline.

• The 7-day average for new cases is 640, the lowest for that measure since April 11; the 7-day average of additional deaths is 29, the lowest for that number since April 15.

For additional graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• Of those tested for COVID-19 on June 10, 7.89% tested positive and the 7-day average positivity rate was 7.25%.

• Of the state’s 60,197 cases, 9,789 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• The state reports 332,173 negative test results, including 6,996 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.