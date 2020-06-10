Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 10

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kent County increased by 1 to 189.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 59,465, an increase of 561 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,719 deaths, 33 were in the last 24 hours; another 125 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies within among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths due to the reliance on death certificate information on county of residence for the total deaths reported by the state.

Key metrics

• There currently are 955 people hospitalized — 576 in acute care and 379 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 15 in the last 24 hours.

• The number of new cases per day and additional deaths per day also generally continues to remain steady or decline.

Additional information

• Of those tested for COVID-19 on June 9, 7.20% tested positive and the 7-day average positivity rate was 7.24%.

• Of the state’s 59,465 cases, 9,755 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• The state reports 325,177 negative test results, including 5,999 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.