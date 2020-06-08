After Minneapolis: A Chat with Easton Police Chief Spencer and Deputy Chief Wright

No matter how much trust a local police force has earned over decades of outreach and training, an incident like the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month can only be seen as a major setback. Communities, particularly those of color, respond to this kind of national tragedy questioning all forms of law enforcement, even those that have been doing the right thing continuously in serving and protecting their towns and counties.

With that in mind, the Spy thought it would be a good time to check in with the region’s top public safety leaders to hear first hand their impressions on the police role in the death of Mr. Floyd, and how they are processing the event and its consequences.

We continue with Easton Chief of Police David Spencer and Deputy Chief Greg Wright.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.