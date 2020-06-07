Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 7

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kent County increased by 3 to 187.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 57,973, an increase of 491 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,625 deaths, 9 were in the last 24 hours; another 124 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies within among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths due to the reliance on death certificate information on county of residence for the total deaths reported by the state.

Key metrics

• The total number of patients currently hospitalized, an important metric in the Governor’s Roadmap to Recovery, continues to decrease (see chart below).

• There currently are 1,003 people hospitalized — 599 in acute care and 404 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 56 in the last 24 hours.

• The number of new cases per day and additional deaths per day also generally continues to decline.

Additional information

• Of those tested for COVID-19 on June 6, 6.64% tested positive and the 7-day average positivity rate was 7.63%.

• Of the state’s 57,973 cases, 9,546 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 4,240 patients have been released from isolation, including 65 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 306,830 negative test results, including 6,936 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.