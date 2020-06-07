Letter to Editor: Solutions for America’s Police

In her letter to the Spy of June 5, Ms. Patricia Kirby does not propose any solutions to the problem of a brutal or corrupt police officer.
Here are some suggestions for your readers’ consideration:
Licensed and periodically re-certify all police officers;
Appropriated changes must be made to police departments’ continuum-of-force regulations and training curricula;
Peers and supervisors must be held responsible for reporting his bad conduct; and
After an officer is removed, he must be prevented from being employed as a police officer anywhere else.
Gren Whitman
Rock Hall
