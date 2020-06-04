Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 4

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kent County is 180, an increase of 2 in the last 24 hours.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 55,858, an increase of 876 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,546 deaths, 27 were in the last 24 hours; another 122 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies within among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths due to the reliance on death certificate information on county of residence for the total deaths reported by the state.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalizations, an important metric in the governor’s Roadmap to Recovery, continues to decrease (see chart below).

• There currently are 1,096 people hospitalized — 640 in acute care and 456 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients decreased by 17 in the last 24 hours.

• Governor Larry Hogan announces that Stage 2 of the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery will begin Friday, June 5. More information may be found at governor.maryland.gov/recovery.

Additional information

• Of those tested for COVID-19 on June 3, 7.84% tested positive; the 5-day rolling average was 8.91%.

• Of the state’s 55,858 cases, 9,217 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 3,985 patients have been released from isolation, including 15 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 281,160 negative test results, including 8,517 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.