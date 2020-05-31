Candlelight Vigil for George Floyd Set for Wilmer Park Sunday Evening

There here will be a candlelight vigil for the remembrance of George Floyd and for Black Lives Matter at Wilmer Park on Sunday at 7:30. Participants are asked to wear COVID masks and keep a distance of six feet during the event. Those attending are also encouraged to bring their own candle and sign of support.
