Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 29

Key points for today

• Cases in Kent County increased by two to 167.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 50,988, an increase of 1,279 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,348 deaths, 41 were in the last 24 hours; another 118 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports the higher of the total deaths reported on the state and county websites or the total deaths in facilities. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. State totals reflect the address listed on the death certificate, which is provided by the family or the funeral home, and may not reflect the county of residence at the time the patient contracted coronavirus.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,296 people hospitalized — 789 in acute care and 507 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients decreased by 38 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 50,988 cases, 8,479 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 3,571 patients have been released from isolation, including 67 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 233,530 negative test results, including 8,381 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.