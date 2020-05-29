COVID-19: Preparing for Phase Two on Main Street with Kay MacIntosh

Slowly but surely, Mid-Shore main streets are starting the long process of opening up after their two months COVID-19 hibernation. As Maryland begins a multiphase program to re-open its economy, the region’s downtowns are working on final plans on how local merchants can unlock their doors. At the same time, these municipalities are also surveying the collateral damage that the coronavirus crisis had caused to its retail economy.

One person who has been watching this very carefully has been Kay MacIntosh,Executive Director of Main Street Historic Chestertown, one of the town’s primary organizations for promoting tourism and supporting its retail economy. And like many people in his role, Kay sees the seeds of a promising re-opening but maintains a realistic awareness that this is the beginning of a very long road.

The Spy sat down with Kay this morning by Zoom to get an update.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length For more information about Main Street Historic Chestertown please go here.