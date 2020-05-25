Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 25

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 47,152, an increase of 839 in the last 24 hours.

• Cases in Kent County increased by three to 155.

• Of the state’s 2,187 deaths, 25 were in the last 24 hours; another 115 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The table below is scrollable and sortable.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports the higher of the total deaths reported on the state and county websites or the total deaths in facilities. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. State totals reflect the address listed on the death certificate, which is provided by the family or the funeral home, and may not reflect the county of residence at the time the patient contracted coronavirus.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,279 people hospitalized — 762 in acute care and 517 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients dropped by 11 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 47,152 cases, 8,092 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 3,329 patients have been released from isolation, including 10 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 202,425 negative test results, including 8,376 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the statewide trends for total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths.