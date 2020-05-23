Bah Humbug! Main Street Chestertown Cancels 2020 “Dickens of a Christmas”

The board of Main Street Historic Chestertown has announced the cancellation of the nonprofit organization’s signature winter event, Dickens of a Christmas, for 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.

The holiday event was scheduled to take place Dec. 4 and 5.

In an email to key volunteers, the nonprofit’s executive director, Kay MacIntosh, stated, “We do not see large gatherings in our future until some combination of a vaccine, testing, and reliable treatment options is widely available. … Main Street Chestertown will instead focus on brightening downtown for the winter season and supporting downtown shops and restaurants as they adjust to the new ways of doing business in this period of masks, sanitizing and social distancing. The Dickens planning committee will regroup for a best-ever event in 2021.”

Main Street Historic Chestertown is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering an inviting, diverse and prosperous downtown commercial district.