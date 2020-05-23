2020 Chestertown HP Festival Weekend Announcement

Terrible news friends! We have just received a proclamation from the minister’s office that all festivities scheduled for the 2020 Chestertown HP Festival Weekend have been hereby canceled! It reads –

LET IT BE KNOWN

The Magical Weekend

known as the

CHESTERTOWN HP FEST

originally scheduled for the

1st weekend of

OCTOBER 2020

is hereby

canceled.

NO MAGIC

shall be permitted

ALL BROOMSTICKS

shall be locked away

Festivities are expected

to return in 2021.

Stay Safe & Stay Tuned

All wizards and wizarding friends are encouraged to subscribe to the Chestertown HP Festival mailing list to receive any notices as they become available. Fear not! The Chestertown HP Fest committee is determined to reconvene and bring the festival back in 2021!

Go to the official festival website, chestertownhpfest.org, and join our mailing list to be notified of updates.

The Chestertown HP Festival Weekend is organized by the Garfield Center for the Arts and community volunteers as a celebration of the spirit of Harry Potter and an opportunity to promote our local community and its arts. Warner Bros. Entertainment and JK Rowling are not associated with or responsible for the festival in any way.

Located in the historic district in Chestertown, The Garfield Center for the Arts (www.garfieldcenter.org) is a cultural organization whose mission is to invigorate the cultural life of our community by nurturing, celebrating and supporting arts and artists through performance and education.