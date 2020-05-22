For All Seasons Offers Free Webinar on Strategies to Support the Mental Health

On Friday, May 29 at noon, For All Seasons CEO, Beth Anne Langrell, and Chief Clinical Officer, Lesa Lee, present a Facebook Live business webinar titled “Leading and Living Through Uncertainty: Strategies to Support the Mental Health of You and Your Employees.” The presentation will be moderated by Cassandra Vanhooser, Director of Talbot County Department of Tourism and Economic Development.

As businesses face the challenges of reopening, waiting to reopen, and/or reconfiguring during COVID-19, there are several concerns employers and employees may be facing. Everyone is experiencing varying degrees of adjustment to a changing work landscape. Businesses may be finding a wide range of anxiety levels among staff. Beth Anne Langrell explains, “It’s more important now than ever to lead with mental health in mind.”

Topics will include self-care while caring for others, supportive/active listening, navigating conversations and opinions with employees and customers, dealing with uncertainty and isolation, managing emotional fatigue, and connecting with mental health resources.

Beth Anne Langrell and Lesa Lee, are both certified as Brené Brown’s Dare to Lead™ facilitators. According to Brown, “Leadership is about the willingness to step up, put yourself out there, and lean into courage.” Business owners, at this moment in time, are required to exhibit strength in the face of adversity. Langrell and Lee promote digging deep, taking a seat as we listen to others, all while providing the space for ourselves and others to have courageous conversations.

This presentation is dedicated to our local businesses who are there for our community in so many ways. Our for-profit and non-profit businesses are a steady source of support to one another throughout the year. It is through the generosity of local businesses that For All Seasons has increased mental health crisis appointments as well as awareness campaigns for suicide and sexual assault.

Register at http://living-leading.eventbrite.com. For more information contact dspiering@forallseasonsinc.org or call 410.822.1018. This is virtual presentation is free and open to the public and presented in partnership with the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services.

For All Seasons provides therapy, advocacy, psychiatry, and education to Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne, and Talbot counties. The agency accepts all private insurances, medical assistance, and supports English and Spanish speaking individuals regardless of one’s ability to pay. For All Seasons 24-Hour, confidential crisis hotlines are 410.820.5600 for English Hotline and 410.829.6143 for Spanish Hotline. Text available in English or Spanish at 410.829.6143.