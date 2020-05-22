COVID-19: Caroline County Leads Mid-Shore in Cases but No Fatalites

Caroline County’s COVID-19 statistics might represent one of the more curious aspects of the pandemic regionally. With an infection count of over 215 people, this small rural county has had the largest number in the Mid-Shore but has also astonishingly been only county that has reported no deaths to date.

As Anna Sierra, Caroline’s director of emergency services, tells the Spy in our recent interview with her, those data points say a lot about the demographic profile of her county and where those residents work. In general, those affected by coronavirus are younger than most and may have become exposed due to their work in nearby counties in both the agricultural and poultry industries.

In her interview, Anna fills in some of the information on how COVID-19 has spread and how it is being contained as Maryland begins the re-opening of its economy.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Caroline County’s work to curb the coronavirus please go here.