Sultana Sadly Cancels Summer Programs

Since early April, the Sultana Education Foundation has worked to determine which of our Summer Programs we can conduct in a safe and responsible manner in the coming months. We have spread a wide net in our effort to understand the risks posed by Covid-19, and to devise strategies to mitigate these risks. Our staff reviewed guidelines issued by the American Camping Association (ACA), Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DHMH). We also consulted directly with health care professionals working on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Spy notes the sad news this morning that the Sultana Education Foundation has made a decision to cancel their regular programming for the summer of 2020.

Based on a conservative reading of available guidelines, and particularly recently released guidance from the CDC, we have concluded that our Summer Programs as currently formatted are not consistent with recommended best practices. In light of this, we are canceling all of our currently scheduled programs for 2020. Parents/guardians of children registered for a Sultana Education Foundation Summer Program will receive a 100% refund of their deposit during the first week of June. Those who wish to donate all or a portion of their deposit to the Sultana Education Foundation scholarship fund can contact Liza Brocker at lbrocker@sultanaeducation.org.

As the summer progresses, and assuming the situation improves, we believe the possibility exists for Sultana to offer a limited selection of paddling-based day programs for children ages 10 and up. As per CDC guidelines, these programs would be restricted to children living in Kent County. If and when such programs are feasible, previously enrolled children will have the first opportunity to register.

It’s hard to overstate our disappointment with the present situation. Each summer of a child’s life is unique, and the cancellation of summer programs across the country will result in the loss of important opportunities for learning and personal development. If there has been a bright spot the past few weeks, it’s the support we’ve received from the extended Sultana community. We cannot thank you enough for your words of encouragement.

Energized by this support, the Sultana staff is eager to begin turning its eyes towards planning for next summer. You can look for our schedule of 2021 Summer Programs to be released this September.

Chris Havemeyer, Board Chair

Drew McMullen, President

Chris Cerino, Vice President