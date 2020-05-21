Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 21

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 43,531, an increase of 1,208 in the last 24 hours.

• Kent County has 143 cases, a drop of two in the last 24 hours. Numbers listed daily by the state and county are preliminary and subject to change based on additional reporting.

• Of the state’s 2,045 deaths, 41 were in the last 24 hours; another 114 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports the higher of the total deaths reported on the state and county websites or the total deaths in facilities. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. State totals reflect the address listed on the death certificate, which is provided by the family or the funeral home, and may not reflect the county of residence at the time the patient contracted coronavirus.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,374 people hospitalized — 848 in acute care and 526 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients dropped by 36 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 43,531 cases, 7,485 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 3,099 patients have been released from isolation, including 106 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 176,702 negative test results, including 3,695 in the last 24 hours.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.