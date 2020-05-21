Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance: Just Say No to Data Centers

Over the years, the Spy has interviewed Janet Christensen-Lewis, Judy Gifford, and Liz Watson many times on Kent County land use issues. From solar farms to wind turbines, these board members of the Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance have been remarkably successful in their arguments against these alternative energy solutions to protect the county’s rare agricultural landscapes.

And this time, they are raising the flag of grave concern about the prospects of ag land being converted into data centers. As the need grows for large internet storage facilities, as well as the open space needed to accommodate them, the Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance will be making it very clear at the next Kent County Commissioners meeting (conference phone call) that approval of that use would have dire consequences.

The Spy Zoomed with Janet, Judy, and Liz earlier today to get their point of view.

This video is approximately twelve minutes in length. The County Commissioners hearing on this bill Tuesday May 26 at 10 am. The number to call for the hearing is 1-872-239-8359 ID#615 347 570. Written testimony will be accepted until noon on May 22. Email kentcounty@kentgov.org.