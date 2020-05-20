Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 20

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 42,323, an increase of 777 in the last 24 hours.

• Kent County added one case in that period and now has 145 confirmed cases.

• There have been 99 cases and 25 deaths stemming from COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities in Kent County. Such facilities include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and detention centers.

• Cases within facilities account for about 68% of Kent County’s total cases. Most of the county’s deaths also stem from outbreaks in facilities.

• As a result of those numbers, Kent County has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 deaths and one of the highest rates of infection among Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. Kent County’s numbers equate to a rate of 748 cases and about 129 deaths per 100,000 population (or 7.48 cases and 1.29 deaths per 1,000 population).

• Of the state’s 2,004 deaths, 41 were in the last 24 hours; another 119 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

• Nearly 20% of the state’s total cases and 57% of the deaths are attributed to outbreaks in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and detention centers.

• There have been 8,321 cases (5,847 residents and 2,474 staff members) and 1,135 deaths (1,123 residents and 12 staffers) in such facilities.

• Among Mid-Shore facilities, there have been 99 cases and 25 deaths in Kent County, seven cases in Queen Anne’s, two cases in Dorchester, and one case each in Talbot and Caroline.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.20.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered* Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 145 1 N/A 99 68.28% 748.08 25 25 100.00% 128.98 QA 138 6 N/A 7 5.07% 273.91 2 0 0.00% 3.97 Talbot 72 2 57 1 1.39% 193.65 1 0 0.00% 2.69 Caroline 210 2 117 1 0.48% 630.55 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Dorchester 122 0 99 2 1.64% 382.10 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 687 11 N/A 110 16.01% 399.01 30 25 83.33% 17.42 Cecil 340 6 186 69 20.29% 330.56 22 1 4.55% 21.39 Md. 42,323 777 2,993 8,321 19.66% 700.05 2,004 1,135 56.64% 33.15 Del. 8,194 157 3,965 841.48 310 31.84 USA 1,537,584 - 289,392 468.43 92,149 28.07 World 4,946,175 - 1,717,407 63.60 324,776 4.18

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** See related story here.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,410 people hospitalized — 871 in acute care and 539 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients dropped by 11 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 42,323 cases, 7,393 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,993 patients have been released from isolation, including 125 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 173,007 negative test results, including 5,895 in the last 24 hours.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.