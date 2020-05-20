Art on Lockdown: Sheryl Southwick

The way Sheryl Southwick tells it; it was not just the incredible landscapes near the Mississippi River where she grew up that motivated her to become an artist, but also a sense of foreboding that came with living in Baton Rouge knowing that river might breach.

Those impressions still linger with Sheryl since she started drawing at fourteen years old. Growing up in a huge family, she had begun to incorporate “shelter” as a theme after years of locating places in a big house where she could be by herself.

And those feelings recently came back to her as she, and most of the western world observed stay-at-home orders and remotely connected with her duties at the Academy Art Museum. During this forced retreat, she started to use 11×17 paper that she had bought in Europe the year before and started a series of watercolors.

The Spy Zoomed with her last week to see some of her work.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Sheryl Southwick, please go here.