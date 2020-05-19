Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 19

Key points for today

• Maryland had its largest one-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state reported 1,784 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The previous record had been set on May 1, when the state added 1,730 cases.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 41,546.

• Kent County has 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of four in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,963 deaths, 60 were in the last 24 hours; another 118 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.19.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered* Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 144 4 N/A 91 63.19% 742.92 20 20 100.00% 103.18 QA 132 10 N/A 4 3.03% 262.00 1 0 0.00% 1.98 Talbot 70 2 57 0 0.00% 188.27 1 0 0.00% 2.69 Caroline 208 8 83 0 0.00% 624.55 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Dorchester 122 0 97 2 1.64% 382.10 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 676 24 N/A 97 14.35% 392.62 24 20 83.33% 13.94 Cecil 334 4 180 69 20.66% 324.73 20 1 5.00% 19.44 Md. 41,546 1,784 2,868 7,538 18.14% 687.20 1,963 995 50.69% 32.47 Del. 8,037 168 825.35 0.00 USA 1,510,988 - 283,178 460.33 90,432 27.55 World 4,836,329 - 1,805,093 62.19 319,213 4.10

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** See related story here.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,421 people hospitalized — 884 in acute care and 537 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 26 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 41,546 cases, 7,199 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,868 patients have been released from isolation, including 51 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 167,112 negative test results, including 5,368 in the last 24 hours.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.