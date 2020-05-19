Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 19

Key points for today
• Maryland had its largest one-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state reported 1,784 new cases in the last 24 hours.
• The previous record had been set on May 1, when the state added 1,730 cases.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 41,546.
• Kent County has 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of four in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 1,963 deaths, 60 were in the last 24 hours; another 118 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.
Additional information
• There currently are 1,421 people hospitalized — 884 in acute care and 537 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 26 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 41,546 cases, 7,199 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.
• Maryland says 2,868 patients have been released from isolation, including 51 in the last 24 hours.
• The state reports 167,112 negative test results, including 5,368 in the last 24 hours.
The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
