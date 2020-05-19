Spotlight: Carson Scholar Jack Gonzalez

Long before Dr. Ben Carson decided to run for president and later join the Trump administration as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, he and his wife Candy started a remarkable program in 1994.

That year, the Hopkins neurosurgeon and family started the Carson Scholars Fund. A project that not only provided a $1,000 check to promising students from 4th to 11th grade but gave them early recognition for their academic abilities at a time when most children were being celebrated for their success in athletics.

After twenty-five years of existence, over 8,000 young people have received these awards, and in 2020 more than 500 students across the country will have earned this distinction.

Jack Gonzalez, a 5th grader from Tilghman Elementary School, earned his Carson Scholar award despite his young age. While students in the 4th grade can qualify for these prizes, most do not have the required community service record that the Fund insists on for all applications. But Jack’s volunteer work with the Mid-Shore’s Women and Girls Fund over the last few years made these easy criteria to pass in addition to maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher at school.

The Spy reached Jack and his mother, Liz, by Zoom last week.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about the Carson Scholar Program please go here.