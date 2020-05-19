MassoniArt Virtual Exhibit

Challenged to respond to Covid 19, MassoniArt instituted a program to create a series of “virtual” exhibitions enabling the gallery to remain nimble and broaden their outreach. The second in the series – BENEATH THE SURFACE – features internationally renowned photographer Michael Kahn’s stunning seascape and spectacular sailing photographs. Twenty years ago, gallery owner Carla Massoni invited Kahn to exhibit his work in her gallery. It was his first formal exhibition and now his work is shown in art galleries and museums throughout the world.

With his 1950’s camera, Michael travels extensively to photograph the world’s finest boats and pristine seascapes. His handmade photographs are warmly toned, signed, numbered in limited editions, and finished to museum standards. His traditional technique united with his distinctive sense of form, vision, and composition has helped him to be one of the most memorable photographers of our time.

The launch of the new exhibit coincides with the publication of Michael’s two new books – East Coast Atlantic Beaches featuring 80 museum quality photographs of lush and serene seascapes and Sailboats with over 75 stunning sailing images captured at regattas in Antiqua, France and England. All of the photographs featured in the exhibit and Kahn’s four books are available through the Gallery’s Online Shop – www.massoniart.com

“Summer is on the horizon and Michael’s photographs will have you dreaming of beaches and sailing. Our video is best seen on your computer or iPad and will be worth every one of the eleven minutes” Massoni promises.

Visit massoniart.com/beneaththesurfaceonline/ to view BENEATH THE SURFACE.