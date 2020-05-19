House of the Week: Southern Living Charm

This classic Tidewater one and half story Colonial style house in the Kinnairds Point development was built in 2005 from Southern Living magazine plans. The house is centered in the middle of the two acre site so it is set back deep from the street for privacy. The curved drive is lined with several Japanese maples and other mature trees as it passes the broad expanse of lawn enhanced by landscaping. The center hall plan has a full front porch and a “hyphen” is set back from the main wing with its own exterior door and connects to the two-car garage to break down the massing. Another free-standing three-garage provides additional parking. The full brick foundation, white lap siding, dormer windows, entry door with sidelights and fanlight, accents of the red door and dark green shutters, elliptical arch over the hyphen’s entry door and the cupola with weathervane atop the attached garage’s gambrel roof gives this house great style.

The entry hall is open to the second floor and the vistas define the main areas of the house. To the left is a parlor and to the right is the formal dining room. The stair is open to the hall that leads to the family room and sunroom beyond. The parlor is currently used as an office/music room. The large family room has a fireplace on the side wall with windows on either side and the rear wall has a large picture window with Plantation shutters in between French doors to the sunroom at the rear corner of the house. My favorite room was the spacious sunroom with its brick floor, wrap-around tall windows with transoms, a fireplace on the side wall and French doors leading to a covered deck that is also accessed by the kitchen and master suite.

The dramatic kitchen is open to the second floor hallway and the skylights in the pitched ceiling of the kitchen and the cable detailing of the handrail keeps the space light and airy. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with its “L” shape and island arrangement supplemented by another wall of cabinets opposite the island. The island has a deep recess with ample knee space for barstools and the turned leg supports breaks down the large footprint of the island. White cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring and backsplash in complementary colors, stainless steel appliances and period pendant lighting would inspire any cook.

The master suite is located at the other rear corner of the house so it has windows on three sides and the large bedroom has a coffered ceiling over the sleeping area. The fireplace, TV, sitting area and the rear covered deck offer places for private relaxation and the master bath has a soaking tub under the rear windows, vessel lavatories and a shower with generous floor space for two.

The guest bedrooms on the second floor have high knee walls that can easily accommodate headboards, bookcases, etc. for easier layout of furnishings. The 6/6 dormer windows and windows at the side gable walls bring in plenty of sunlight and one bedroom has its own stair to the main floor.

The views of the rear yard from the house show a serene mature landscape with steps leading down from the covered deck to a brick terrace ending at a waterfall pond with brick paths leading to a gazebo and to a potting shed. Clearly a master gardener has been at work here. Classic architectural style, move-in ready floor plan with great flow, mature landscaping and a site in the Kinnairds Point Community that offers many amenities, including two community water access locations (one across from this house), beach, pavilion, seating areas and a dock.

