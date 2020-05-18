Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 18

Key points for today

• Kent County has 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of three in the last 24 hours.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 39,762, an increase of 958 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,903 deaths, 27 were in the last 24 hours; another 120 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.18.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered* Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 140 3 N/A 91 65.00% 722.28 20 20 100.00% 103.18 QA 122 0 N/A 4 3.28% 242.15 1 0 0.00% 1.98 Talbot 68 1 55 0 0.00% 182.89 1 0 0.00% 2.69 Caroline 200 9 83 0 0.00% 600.53 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Dorchester 122 2 86 2 1.64% 382.10 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 652 15 N/A 97 14.88% 378.68 24 15 62.50% 13.94 Cecil 330 10 168 69 20.91% 320.84 19 1 5.26% 18.47 Md. 39,762 958 2,817 7,538 18.96% 657.69 1,903 995 52.29% 31.48 Del. 7,869 199 3,545 808.10 297 30.50 USA 1,491,547 - 272,265 454.41 89,666 27.32 World 4,758,937 - 1,754,891 61.19 316,277 4.07

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** See related story here.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,447 people hospitalized — 892 in acute care and 555 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 13 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 39,762 cases, 7,086 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,817 patients have been released from isolation, including one in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 161,744 negative test results, including 5,622 in the last 24 hours.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.