Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 17

Key points for today

• Kent County has 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a decrease of one in the last 24 hours.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 38,804, an increase of 836 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,876 deaths, 34 were in the last 24 hours; another 116 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.17.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered* Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 137 -1 N/A 91 66.42% 706.80 20 20 100.00% 103.18 QA 122 0 N/A 4 3.28% 242.15 1 0 0.00% 1.98 Talbot 67 0 48 0 0.00% 180.20 1 0 0.00% 2.69 Caroline 191 -9 83 0 0.00% 573.50 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Dorchester 120 2 86 2 1.67% 375.83 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 637 -8 N/A 97 15.23% 369.97 24 15 62.50% 13.94 Cecil 320 4 168 69 21.56% 311.12 19 1 5.26% 18.47 Md. 38,804 836 2,816 7,538 19.43% 641.85 1,876 995 53.04% 31.03 Del. 7,670 123 3,478 787.67 290 29.78 USA 1,474,127 - 268,376 449.10 88,898 27.08 World 4,667,109 - 1,714,869 60.01 312,646 4.02

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,460 people hospitalized — 898 in acute care and 562 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 40 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 38,804 cases, 6,993 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,816 patients have been released from isolation, including 10 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 156,122 negative test results, including 3,915 in the last 24 hours.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.