YMCA to Continue “Feed the Shore” Food Drives

To respond to the ongoing and increasing need for food donations across Delmarva, the YMCA of the Chesapeake will host recurring food drives at its Easton and Salisbury locations. All donations will stay local and will be used to restock the shelves at area food pantries.

These recurring food drives follow successful drive-through food drives hosted during the week of April 27th at nine of the YMCA of the Chesapeake’s locations on the Shore.

“Food insecurity is a serious concern as COVID-19 has put many in our community out of work,” said Derek White, Group Executive Director for the Easton and St. Michaels YMCAs. “We are so thankful for the generosity of our members and the greater community. Their support has saved our most vulnerable neighbors from making the tough choice between paying their bills and feeding their families.”

Food Drives will be held during the third week of each month, Monday – Friday, from 8:00am – 2:00pm at the Easton Family YMCA at Peachblossom and the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA in Salisbury. The first food drive will take place the week of May 18th. More locations may be added based on community need and response.

“On the Shore, when you put out a call for help, people answer in a big way,” said Deanna Harrell, Group Executive Director for the Salisbury YMCA. “We will all get through this together by lifting each other up and lending a helping hand in whatever way we are able. We encourage our members and the community to give what they can, when they can, to be there for the most vulnerable members of our community during this challenging time.”

For more information, contact Deanna Harrell at dharrell@ymcachesapeake.org.

