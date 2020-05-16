Local Urgent Care Now Offering COVID Testing

ChoiceOne Urgent Care (ChoiceOne), a part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), announced today they are now offering coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at nine of their locations in Maryland.

COVID-19 testing is being offered for symptomatic patients at provider discretion at all ChoiceOne centers in Baltimore County, Caroline County, Harford County and Talbot County. With testing now available, the patient flow process within the centers has been completely transformed to ensure patient safety. Patients with respiratory-like symptoms will be directly taken back to a private suite.

Patients will be offered a symptomatic test that will detect active COVID-19 disease; tests will be validated by an outside laboratory to ensure accuracy of results, with results due back to patients within one to three days. Patients will be responsible for their standard visit fee although the symptomatic test is at no cost to the patient.

“We are honored to be one of the first urgent cares in the area to start offering this access to testing,” said Nicholas Bower, DO, Chief Medical Officer at ChoiceOne. “Our centers, teammates and providers are ready and equipped to provide testing to their communities, while maintaining health and safety standards for any patient seeking medical care for non-COVID like symptoms.”

In addition to the testing sites, ChoiceOne has expanded its telehealth services, now offering a virtual care visit option, available for all patients, which will allow patients to speak with a licensed medical provider from the convenience and comfort of their home.

All ChoiceOne centers remain open seven days a week. For more information, location hours or to check-in online, visit https://choiceoneuc.com.

