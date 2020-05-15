UM Shore Regional Health Granted $24,000 from Nora Roberts Foundation To Aid In COVID-19 Response

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has received $24,000 from the Nora Roberts Foundation to aid in COVID-19 response. This grant is part of an overall $168,000 gift from the Nora Roberts Foundation to the University of Maryland Medical System for its acute-care hospitals and freestanding medical facilities.

The funds will be used by individual hospital foundations to support a variety of projects and initiatives related to COVID-19 including employee and patient assistance, meals for the community, personal protective equipment (PPE) and mental health care resources.

“This gift from the Nora Roberts Foundation will be felt across our entire University of Maryland Medical System and the communities we serve and will support our efforts as we continue to respond to the unprecedented COVID-19 challenge. We are incredibly grateful for their support and generosity,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, president and chief executive officer of University of Maryland Medical System.

The funding will be given to UM Chester River Health Foundation, UM Memorial Hospital Foundation and UM Dorchester General Hospital Foundation and distributed as follows: UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, $5,000; UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, $5,000; UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, $9,000; UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown, $5,000.

“Philanthropy is a powerful resource, especially during this crisis,” said Ken Kozel, CEO and president of UM Shore Regional Health. “We are so very grateful to the Nora Roberts Foundation for shifting their focus and prioritizing the immense needs brought on by COVID-19. Their support will undoubtedly benefit our patients, our workforce, and our communities throughout Maryland.”

The Nora Roberts Foundation Board issued the following statement:

“Our sincere thanks to all essential workers, to everyone keeping us safe and fed. We’re so grateful to everyone who’s staying home, for putting responsibility to your community over your own wants and needs.

“And we’re grateful beyond words to the hospital workers, the doctors, nurses, specialists, cooks, cleaners, maintenance workers, and all those who show up every day, despite the risks.

“We’re humbled by your willingness to put yourselves in harm’s way to care for the sick, to save lives, and to be witness to the final moments of those who can’t be saved.

“You’re more than heroes, more than the frontline. You’re children, siblings, parents, and friends. You’re human, and you, individually, matter.”

The Nora Roberts Foundation was created in 2001 by Roberts, a successful businesswoman as well as a best-selling author, as an avenue of support for organizations promoting and encouraging literacy, children, the arts and humanitarian efforts. These areas, particularly important to her and her family, serve as the focus of the foundation.

More information about the UMMS response to the global pandemic can be found on our dedicated COVID-19 information webpage, https://www.umms.org/coronavirus.