Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 15

Key points for today
• Kent County has 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of six in the last 24 hours.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 36,986, an increase of 1,083 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 1,792 deaths, 44 were in the last 24 hours; another 119 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.
The chart below is scrollable and sortable.
Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.
The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.
Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.
* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.
Additional information
• There currently are 1,496 people hospitalized — 898 in acute care and 598 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 42 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 36,986 cases, 6,679 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.
• Maryland says 2,685 patients have been released from isolation, including 116 in the last 24 hours.
• The state reports 145,840 negative test results, including 3,289 in the last 24 hours.
The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
