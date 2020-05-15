Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 15

Key points for today

• Kent County has 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of six in the last 24 hours.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 36,986, an increase of 1,083 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,792 deaths, 44 were in the last 24 hours; another 119 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.15.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered* Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 131 6 N/A 91 69.47% 675.85 20 20 100.00% 103.18 QA 120 3 N/A 4 3.33% 238.19 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Talbot 65 1 48 0 0.00% 174.82 1 0 0.00% 2.69 Caroline 190 7 83 0 0.00% 570.50 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Dorchester 111 2 79 2 1.80% 347.65 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 617 19 N/A 97 15.72% 358.35 23 15 65.22% 13.36 Cecil 316 13 159 69 21.84% 307.23 19 1 5.26% 18.47 Md. 36,986 1,083 2,685 7,538 20.38% 611.78 1,792 995 55.52% 29.64 Del. 7,373 150 3,210 757.16 271 27.83 USA 1,426,716 - 246,414 434.66 86,386 26.32 World 4,498,579 - 1,618,361 57.84 304,631 3.92

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** See related story here.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,496 people hospitalized — 898 in acute care and 598 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 42 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 36,986 cases, 6,679 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,685 patients have been released from isolation, including 116 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 145,840 negative test results, including 3,289 in the last 24 hours.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.