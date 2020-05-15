Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton Supports Healthcare Workers

Members of the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton have donated “Health Care Heroes” banners for display outside University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and Diagnostic & Imaging Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Auxiliary volunteers have been on hiatus since mid-March, said Liz Hannegan, president of the Auxiliary, and members were looking for a way to continue to support the hospital in a time of stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

“We are deeply grateful to the Auxiliary for this generous gift that will bring encouragement and cheer to our healthcare team. I look forward to the day that we can welcome back our volunteers, as they are an integral part of our care team,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO of UM Shore Regional Health.

“The Auxiliary volunteers of UM Shore Medical Center at Easton serve the mission of UM Shore Regional Health and support the important work the healthcare team is achieving during this crisis,” said Hannegan.“Our members miss the Bazaar at 121 Federal Street, Maggie’s Gift Shop, cuddling in the Birthing Center and all the services that we provide. We especially miss our friends throughout the hospital,” said Hannegan.

