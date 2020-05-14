Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 14

Key points for today

• Governor Hogan has enacted Stage I of the Recovery Plan. Maryland has been under at stay-at-home order since March 30. Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, the order will be lifted and businesses will begin reopening. Small retail stores, along with churches and houses of worship, may reopen at 50% capacity and with safety measures in place. Some personal services also will be allowed to open at 50% capacity, by appointment only. See related story here.

• Kent County cases increased by two to 125.

• University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and Choptank Community Health Systems are expanding their testing capabilities throughout the Mid-Shore region.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 35,903, an increase of 1,091 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,748 deaths, 54 were in the last 24 hours; another 115 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.14.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered* Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 125 2 N/A 91 72.80% 644.90 19 20 105.26% 98.02 QA 117 2 N/A 4 3.42% 232.23 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Talbot 63 0 39 0 0.00% 169.44 1 0 0.00% 2.69 Caroline 183 6 75 0 0.00% 549.48 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Dorchester 109 2 73 2 1.83% 341.38 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 597 12 N/A 97 16.25% 346.73 22 15 68.18% 12.78 Cecil 303 5 149 69 22.77% 294.59 19 1 5.26% 18.47 Md. 35,903 1,091 2,569 7,538 21.00% 593.86 1,748 995 56.92% 28.91 Del. 7,223 271 3,080 741.76 260 26.70 USA 1,400,500 - 243,430 426.67 84,985 25.89 World 4,405,019 - 1,576,318 56.64 300,074 3.86

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** See related story at talbotspy.org/discrepancies-in-reported-covid-19-deaths-in-kent-queen-annes.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,538 people hospitalized. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 12 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 35,903 cases, 6,404 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,569 patients have been released from isolation, including 113 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 142,551 negative test results, including 3,789 in the last 24 hours.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.