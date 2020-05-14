Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 14

Key points for today
• Governor Hogan has enacted Stage I of the Recovery Plan. Maryland has been under at stay-at-home order since March 30. Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, the order will be lifted and businesses will begin reopening. Small retail stores, along with churches and houses of worship, may reopen at 50% capacity and with safety measures in place. Some personal services also will be allowed to open at 50% capacity, by appointment only. See related story here.
• Kent County cases increased by two to 125.
• University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and Choptank Community Health Systems are expanding their testing capabilities throughout the Mid-Shore region.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 35,903, an increase of 1,091 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 1,748 deaths, 54 were in the last 24 hours; another 115 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.
The chart below is scrollable and sortable.
Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.
The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.
Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.
* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.
** See related story at talbotspy.org/discrepancies-in-reported-covid-19-deaths-in-kent-queen-annes.
Additional information
• There currently are 1,538 people hospitalized. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 12 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 35,903 cases, 6,404 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.
• Maryland says 2,569 patients have been released from isolation, including 113 in the last 24 hours.
• The state reports 142,551 negative test results, including 3,789 in the last 24 hours.
The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
