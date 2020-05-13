Spy Exit Interview: Mark Mumford after 30 Years of Clerking for the Court

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sitting down with Mark Mumford to reflect on his 30 years as Clerk of the Circuit Court of Kent County is a humbling experience. It’s not just about his career—it’s the constellation of lifelong volunteerism surrounding it that defines him.

Mumford, a lifelong resident of Chestertown, retired from his county clerkship this month, leaving behind a modernized office that functions even in the throes of the pandemic shutdown and cites his successor Sherise Kennard as having all the skill sets to move it forward.

“When I first arrived at the court, everything was still recorded in a giant ledger that took both hands to open,” he recalls. The Y2K scare and a nationwide effort to upgrade computer systems helped changed that, and Mumford worked to set up a system that could operate during times of crisis. That planning continues to be the county playbook during the pandemic and the daily workflow has continued uninterrupted.

Even at Kent County High School, Mumford felt the call of volunteerism, remarking that if you looked through his senior yearbook, you would notice his name would appear in almost all the extracurricular categories. Fresh out of high school, he volunteered for the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department. “I just had to do it despite some concern from my parents.

Before launching his successful 1990 campaign to run for County Clerk, Mumford was drawn to the financial world. He completed accounting courses at Chesapeake College, entered a leadership financial education program, and did specialized seminar training in the financial industry ending up with employment at Peoples Bank of Kent County and Second National Federal Savings Bank with a stint as manager at Queen Anne’s County Bowling.

But it’s the list of his involvement with professional organizations and volunteerism that humble. From Kent County Chamber of Commerce to Board of Directors Crossroads Community Rehabilitation Center for Mentally Ill and Treasurer of Kent Youth, Chestertown Rotary and American Cancer Society, Mumford’s resume is replete with service to the community.

But if you see any sign of retirement in Mumford’s departure from the Court, you’d be wrong. He’s continuing his M and M Services as an officiant and celebrant and will be here to continue performing marriage and life celebrations. After, all he’s already performed over 3,000 marriages during his tenure as Circuit Court clerk

.

We will miss his stalwart service to the county. We will continue to be rewarded by his stewardship. But like he says, “I’m not going anywhere, this is my home, and I love it.”

This video is approximately thirteen minutes in length