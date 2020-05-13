Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 13

Key points for today
• Kent County cases increased by 3 to 123. Nearly 74% of cases were related to outbreaks at congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
• Of the 91 outbreak cases, 76 were residents and 15 were staff members.
• The state also reports 20 resident deaths at congregate living facilities in Kent County,
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 34,812, an increase of 751 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 1,694 deaths, 51 were in the last 24 hours; another 115 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.
• Residents and staff members at congregate living facilities accounted for nearly 59 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths. Of the 995 deaths statewide related to such facilities, 984 residents and 11 staffers have died.
• Nearly 22 percent of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases (7,538) are attributed to outbreaks at congregate living facilities.
The chart below is scrollable and sortable.
Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.
The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.
Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.
* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.
** See related story at talbotspy.org/discrepancies-in-reported-covid-19-deaths-in-kent-queen-annes.
Additional information
• There currently are 1,550 people hospitalized — 978 in acute care and 572 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 13 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 34,812 cases, 6,404 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.
• Maryland says 2,456 patients have been released from isolation, including 62 in the last 24 hours.
• The state reports 138,762 negative test results, including 3,320 in the last 24 hours.
• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.
The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
