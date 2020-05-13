Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 13

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 3 to 123. Nearly 74% of cases were related to outbreaks at congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

• Of the 91 outbreak cases, 76 were residents and 15 were staff members.

• The state also reports 20 resident deaths at congregate living facilities in Kent County,

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 34,812, an increase of 751 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,694 deaths, 51 were in the last 24 hours; another 115 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

• Residents and staff members at congregate living facilities accounted for nearly 59 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths. Of the 995 deaths statewide related to such facilities, 984 residents and 11 staffers have died.

• Nearly 22 percent of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases (7,538) are attributed to outbreaks at congregate living facilities.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.13.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered* Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 123 3 N/A 91 73.98% 634.58 18 20 111.11% 92.86 QA 115 0 N/A 4 3.48% 228.26 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Talbot 63 0 39 0 0.00% 169.44 1 0 0.00% 2.69 Caroline 177 3 75 0 0.00% 531.47 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Dorchester 107 1 73 2 1.87% 335.12 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 585 7 N/A 97 16.58% 339.76 21 15 71.43% 12.20 Cecil 298 14 137 69 23.15% 289.73 19 1 5.26% 18.47 Md. 34,812 751 2,456 7,538 21.65% 575.82 1,694 995 58.74% 28.02 Del. 6,952 211 2,942 713.93 247 25.37 USA 1,379,756 - 230,287 420.35 83,150 25.33 World 4,308,055 - 1,518,424 55.39 294,155 3.78

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** See related story at talbotspy.org/discrepancies-in-reported-covid-19-deaths-in-kent-queen-annes.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,550 people hospitalized — 978 in acute care and 572 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 13 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 34,812 cases, 6,404 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,456 patients have been released from isolation, including 62 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 138,762 negative test results, including 3,320 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.