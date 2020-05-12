Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 12

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kent County remains at 120.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 34,061, an increase of 688 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,643 deaths, 70 were in the last 24 hours; another 113 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.12.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered* Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 120 4 N/A 74 61.67% 619.10 18 15 83.33% 77.39 QA 116 30 N/A 4 3.45% 230.25 0 0 0.00 Talbot 63 3 37 0 0.00% 169.44 1 0 2.69 Caroline 174 0 59 0 0.00% 522.46 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 106 3 70 1 0.94% 331.99 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 579 40 N/A 79 13.64% 336.28 21 15 71.43% 12.20 Cecil 284 1 128 69 24.30% 276.12 19 1 5.26% 18.47 Md. 34,061 688 2,394 6,218 18.26% 563.39 1,643 803 48.87% 27.18 Del. 6,741 176 2,802 692.26 237 24.34 USA 1,351,248 - 232,733 411.67 80,897 24.65 World 4,215,514 - 1,470,598 54.20 287,809 3.70

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** See related story at talbotspy.org/discrepancies-in-reported-covid-19-deaths-in-kent-queen-annes.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,563 people hospitalized — 973 in acute care and 590 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized increased by 19 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 34,061 cases, 6,287 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,394 patients have been released from isolation, including 96 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 135,442 negative test results, including 4,035 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.