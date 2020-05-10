Take the Chestertown Spy Pulse Poll #8: The New Normal

What Will the New Normal Look Like?
We want to know just what you will do more of vs. less of than you were doing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Take this week’s Sunday Survey and help us understand just what the new normal might mean.
Take the Chestertown Spy Survey #8 – More vs. Less here
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.