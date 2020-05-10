Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 10

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed cases in Kent County increased by 11 to 113.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 32,587, an increase of 1,053 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,538 deaths, 28 were in the last 24 hours; another 106 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

• There currently are 1,640 people hospitalized — 1,029 in acute care and 611 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 25 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 32,587 cases, 5,955 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,293 patients have been released from isolation, including 134 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 127,344 negative test results, including 2,850 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.