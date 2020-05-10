Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 10

Key points for today
• The number of confirmed cases in Kent County increased by 11 to 113.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 32,587, an increase of 1,053 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 1,538 deaths, 28 were in the last 24 hours; another 106 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.
• There currently are 1,640 people hospitalized — 1,029 in acute care and 611 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 25 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 32,587 cases, 5,955 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.
• Maryland says 2,293 patients have been released from isolation, including 134 in the last 24 hours.
• The state reports 127,344 negative test results, including 2,850 in the last 24 hours.
• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.